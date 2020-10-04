World Animal Day 2020: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Sale Of Meat On October 4

To mark World Animal Day on Sunday, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has banned the sale of meat in the area. In an order issued on Thursday evening, the VVMC imposed a ban on the sale of meat on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as well as on October 4. This order was issued to slaughterhouses, meat and poultry sellers barring them from slaughtering or selling meat while mentioning strict action against those found violating the ban order in Vasai and Virar.

This per local media reports, the VVMC has imposed a ban on slaughter and sale of meat for the first time in the twin cities. The ban order was issued in compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India's advisory, from September 2019, on banning slaughter and sale of meat on Gandhi Jayanti as well as World Animal Day.

World Animal Day is celebrated on October 4 across the globe. This day is an annual international celebration of action for animal rights and welfare. October 4, World Animal Day, is also the feast day of Francis of Assisi who was the patron saint of animals. The aim of this day is to improve the status of animals on an international level while raising awareness about their welfare and rights. Animal activists and organisations across the world use this occasion to make the world a better and safer place for animals and urge people to speak up against animal abuse.

The fish on your plate is the corpse of an abused animal who didn’t want to die.

Ditch animal-flesh.#EndSpeciesism #NotOursToEat #WorldAnimalDay #WorldAnimalWelfareDay pic.twitter.com/GgB8rfl9yb — PETA India (@PetaIndia) October 4, 2020

World Animal Day comes just days after World Vegetarian Day which aims to promote healthy eating habits and a vegan diet. Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977, this day marks the beginning of the Vegetarian Awareness Month. This month is actively used by animal rights groups, NGOs and organisations to promote animal welfare.

