Riteish Deshmukh Credits Genelia As Motivation For Veganism, Announces 'Imagine Meats'

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh have partnered for their new business venture 'Imagine Meats' a plant-based meat foods company. The actor couple turned vegetarian four years ago and has placed bets on plant-based meat trends as their company aims to launch plant-based kebabs, biryanis, curries and several other products in the coming months. They have collaborated with US-based global ingredients manufacturer Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Good Foods Institute to bring out products under their Imagine Meats brand.

Giving an insight into the motivation behind the company, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a long note detailing how he had been encouraged to take this step despite being a hard-core non-vegetarian until four years ago. He revealed that the products by Imagine Meats are well researched and are a great "guilt-free" alternative to meat. For the uninitiated, plant-based meats aim to replicate the taste, texture, feel and nutrient content of animal-flesh (meat) of chicken, goats (mutton) etc.

Have a look:

A big thank you to Mr Varun Deshpande @varund7 @GoodFoodInst @GoodFoodIndia & Sanjay Laud @SPL184, Mr Kurt Long, Mr Baljit Ghotra..with out you guys this wouldn’t be possible. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 21, 2020

In a statement by the co-founders, both Genelia and Riteish have emphasized innovation as essential to improve the environmental and public health impact of consuming meat.

Genelia Deshmukh said, "As a mother, and as a citizen of India and the world, I have always been focused on the kind of planet we are leaving behind for our children. Seeing firsthand the innovation underway in the global food industry, Riteish and I were encouraged to take this big step and bring to you delicious foods that are so much better for the planet. We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts - just as it will be for our own family. It is our mission to make the world kinder and safer for our children, and this is a great start.”

Riteish Deshmukh also candidly spoke about one of the major roadblocks for meat-eaters and called himself a "happier vegetarian" and said that he would rather imagine meat than eat it. Plant-based meat has become a trend globally because of the rise in veganism as advocated by many celebrated personalities all over the world.

