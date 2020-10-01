World Vegetarian Day: Twitterati Say Pandemic Converted People To This New Diet, See Posts

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on October 1 and this year, it falls on a Thursday. The day was established in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society. Its aim is to promote a healthy eating habit and make people aware of the benefits of a vegan diet. The date also marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month.
However, it seems that netizens seem to be having meme fest out of the day. While some are focusing on the importance of the day, others are taking a more funny route to it. Here's some of the viral tweets and trending news on World Vegetarian Day:
Today is World Vegetarian Day. Have a happy one! - Paul#WorldVegetarianDay pic.twitter.com/KjTtuLtsx9— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 1, 2020
Also Read: World Vegetarian Day Quotes And Wishes To Send To Friends And Family
Postcard of the day— Art of the Village (@ArtoftheVillage) October 1, 2020
Happy World vegetarian day #postcards #WorldVegetarianDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zvyn4Wz8ET
Also Read: Man Uses Pressure Cooker Steam To Sterilize Vegetables, Netizens Debate 'stupid Or Smart?'
#WorldVegetarianDay is here🌱🌱! All things plant based and meat free alternatives. Many individuals have moved to this diet during the pandemic. Perfect for both families and chefs. https://t.co/YMibRVx7rN #WorldVegetarianDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6WTXhuXzQt— Thomas Ridley (@ThomasRidleyFS) October 1, 2020
Also Read: Sonu Sood Helps A Techie By Offering Her A Job After She Was Forced To Sell Vegetables
Also Read: Top Mumbai Football Coaches Sell Vegetables, Deliver Kebabs For Daily Wages: Report
#WorldVegetarianDay 💚 pic.twitter.com/DL5vSV57Mk— M ツ (@veg_anarch_meme) October 1, 2015
Also Read: World Vegetarian Day 2020: History, Significance And This Year's Theme
Meme #9— the_UnApologetic_memer (@unApologeticmem) October 1, 2020
Pandamic has the second highest number which converted people 🙏🙏😂😂😂😂😂#PandemicSpecial#OctoberWish#WorldVegetarianDay pic.twitter.com/eX0fL3VjGb
Also Read: International Coffee Day: Netizens Celebrate Their Best 'Companion' With Viral Tweets
Also Read: These Viral Tweets Describe How Netizens Celebrated 'National Book Lovers Day 2020'
Also Read: Annup Sonii To Help 'Balika Vadhu' Director Who Resorted To Selling Vegetables For Living
Also Read: 'Balika Vadhu' Director Ram Vriksha Gaur Sells Vegetables To Meet His Financial Needs
Also Read: From Orange Spl To Keenu Spl: Rlys Mulls Linking Kisan Trains To Seasonal Fruits, Vegetables
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.