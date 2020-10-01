World Vegetarian Day: Twitterati Say Pandemic Converted People To This New Diet, See Posts

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on October 1 and this year, it falls on a Thursday. The day was established in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society. Its aim is to promote a healthy eating habit and make people aware of the benefits of a vegan diet. The date also marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month.

Netizens celebrate World Vegetarian Day

However, it seems that netizens seem to be having meme fest out of the day. While some are focusing on the importance of the day, others are taking a more funny route to it. Here's some of the viral tweets and trending news on World Vegetarian Day:

Today is World Vegetarian Day. Have a happy one! - Paul#WorldVegetarianDay pic.twitter.com/KjTtuLtsx9 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 1, 2020

Postcard of the day

Happy World vegetarian day #postcards #WorldVegetarianDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zvyn4Wz8ET — Art of the Village (@ArtoftheVillage) October 1, 2020

#WorldVegetarianDay is here🌱🌱! All things plant based and meat free alternatives. Many individuals have moved to this diet during the pandemic. Perfect for both families and chefs. https://t.co/YMibRVx7rN #WorldVegetarianDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6WTXhuXzQt — Thomas Ridley (@ThomasRidleyFS) October 1, 2020

World Vegetarian Day quotes to share

Vegetarian food leaves a deep impression on our nature. If the whole world adopts vegetarianism, it can change the destiny of humankind

Every man who has ever been earnest to preserve his higher or poetic faculties in the best condition has been particularly inclined to abstain from animal food

Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages

The more red meat and blood we eat, the more bloodthirsty we get, the more violent we get. The more vegetarian food we eat, the more peace is taken into us

One has got to choose between the two evils, also between the lesser of the two evils in the matter of food, and therefore vegetarian food has got to be taken by a man in order to sustain human life

When we eat vegetarian foods, we needn't worry about what kind of disease our food died from; this makes a joyful meal!

If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be vegetarian. We feel better about ourselves and better about the animals, knowing we're not contributing to their pain

I am a vegetarian as well as a passionate anti-alcoholic because I can thus make better use of my brain

Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on Earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet

