World Blood Donor Day:AIIMS,Seva Bharti Organise Blood Donation Camp To Aid COVID Patients

A blood donation camp was organized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Seva Bharti's NMO on Sunday across the national capital on 'World Blood Donor Day'. In a bid to ensure sufficient blood supply across the nation, AIIMS and Seva Bharti have organized 10 blood donation camps so far and collected 800 units of blood. The motive behind the initiative is to reach out to the people who are not able to come to the hospital amid COVID-19 scare.

'We have collected 800 units of blood'

Talking about the initiative Dr. Amit Malviya, a resident doctor at AIIMS told Republic TV that to help COVID-19 patients and others with morbidities, these blood camps are being organized to make sure that there is no shortage of blood.

"Seva Bharti in collaboration with several hospitals including AIIMS has been organising such blood donation camps nationwide. COVID patients and others who need blood transfusion began facing a dearth of blood supply. It is when we decided to reach out to people in different areas to collect blood donations," he said.

"So far, from the national capital, we have collected 800 units of blood. One unit of blood saves the lives of three people. It is a great cause and we will continue to serve the nation," he added.

COVID-19 crisis

The national capital is inching towards the 40,000 mark. Meanwhile, over 1200 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID-19 infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9,192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone has over 1 lakh cases. India is the fourth country worst-hit by the novel coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. Globally, over 7.7 million people have been infected with nearly 4.3 lakh deaths.

