Maharashtra Govt Collaborates With Facebook To Encourage Voluntary Blood Donations

Government of Maharashtra on Sunday, June 14, announced its collaboration with the social networking site Facebook to encourage voluntary blood donations on the occasion of 'World Blood Donors Day'. Seventy-one government blood banks will register on Facebook's blood donation platform and reach out to 45 million blood donors, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said in a Tweet.

The Maharashtra government also expressed its gratitude to Facebook for setting up the service.

READ | World Blood Donor Day quotes to help motivate one to donate blood

On #WorldBloodDonorsDay , GoM is announcing collaboration with @Facebook India to increase voluntary blood donations. 71 Govt blood banks will register on FB's blood donation platform and reach out to 45 million blood donors.



Thank you Facebook for setting up this service. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

READ | World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know its meaning, significance & celebration

World Blood Donor Day Celebration

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year around the globe. First observed in 2004, the day serves to highlight the need for safe blood and blood products. It also aims to appreciates the blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. World Blood Donor Day is one of the eight official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Annually, the WHO publishes a theme for the year's event. This year's campaign theme is "safe blood saves lives” with the slogan “give blood and make the world a healthier place”.

READ | World Blood Donor Day poster images one can share with loved ones

READ | What is World Blood Donor Day 2020 theme? Everything you need to know