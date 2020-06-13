World Blood Donor Day Quotes To Help Motivate One To Donate Blood

This Sunday is World Blood Donor Day. According to the WHO, blood donation saves lives and helps millions of people to stay alive. The WHO also mentions that blood donation is the world's best gift you can give to someone else.

Here are some World Blood Donor Day quotes to help motivate you to donate blood:

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill “You are not important because of how long you live, you are important because of how effective you live.” – Myles Munroe “Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr. “No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Anne Frank “Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity. Actions speak louder than words.” – Ibrahim Hooper “The best blood will at some time get into a fool or a mosquito.” – Austin O’Malley “The Blood You Donate Gives Someone Another Chance At Life. One Day That Someone May Be A Close Relative, A Friend, A Loved One—Or Even You.” – Redcrossblood

“If you knew what I know about the power of giving, you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.” ―Buddha “Caring has the gift of making the ordinary special.” ―George R. Bach “God does watch over us and does notice us, but it is usually through someone else that he meets our needs.” ―Spencer W. Kimball

“Nature does not give to those who will not spend…” ―R.J. Baughan “A benefactor is a representative of God.” ―Benjamin Whichcote “To give requires good sense.” ―Ovid “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” ― Maya Angelou “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” ― John Bunyan

“Giving is the master key to success, in all applications of human life.” — Bryant McGill “For it is in giving that we receive.” — Francis of Assisi “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” — Charles Dickens “Nothing else in all life is such a maker of joy and cheer as the privilege of doing good.” — James Russell Miller

