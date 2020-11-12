In Nikita Tomar Murder Case, Court Fast-tracks Hearing After Appeal From Faridabad Police

In a big development, the hearing of Nikita Tomar's murder case has been fast-tracked and the court will hear the matter on a day-to-day basis. The move came after the Faridabad Police Commissioner has written a letter to the district court, requesting that the case is sensitive and hence it should be tried in the fast-track court. The chargesheet has been filed in the murder of Nikita Tomar - a 21-year-old college student was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by a man named Tauseef Ahmed. The police have already arrested three persons in the case, including the main accused Tauseef. The victim's family has alleged that the assailant was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam in order to marry her, despite her and the family having rebuffed his advances.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Nikita's father contended that his daughter could have been saved if a law against love jihad could have been enacted earlier. Moreover, he added that more damage can be averted if legislation in this regard is cleared at the earliest. Thereafter, he appealed to the entire political dispensation to enact a strong law against 'love jihad'.

Haryana hints at law against 'love jihad'

Initially, Uttar CM Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will formulate a law against 'love jihad'. Thereafter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij wrote on Twitter, "Deliberations are on in Haryana to make a law against love jihad'. Incidentally, the three-member SIT probing the Ballabhgarh case has also been mandated to find out whether attempts were being made in an organized manner to force people to change their religion.

Strongly condemning Nikita Tomar's murder, the Haryana CM stated that the Centre and Haryana government is taking the 'love jihad' issue very seriously. He mentioned that legal provisions are being contemplated to ensure that the guilty cannot escape and no innocent person is punished. Earlier in the day, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta confirmed that a law against 'love jihad' is in the making. According to him, innocent girls are being converted in the name of marriage.

