Air India Gives 3 Days A Week Working Option To Permanent Employees At 60% Pay

As the aviation industry is facing a major financial crunch amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Air India on Friday announced a 'shorter working week scheme' for its permanent employees. Under this scheme the permanent employees, excluding the pilots and cabin crew members, can opt to work for three days a week at 60 per cent salary, senior airline officials informed.

The officials further said that this measure has been introduced to improve the airline's cash flow position that has been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Employees opting for the 'shorter working week scheme' can avail it for a period of 1 year, however, these employees would not have the option to take any other employment during the remaining days of the week, the officials said.

After suspending domestic flight operations for about two months due to the nationwide lockdown induced to contain the spread of the lethal infection, India has resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 in a curtailed manner. However, International flights continue to remain suspended in the country. All airlines in the country are forced to take steps like cutting salaries of employees, sacking employees to improve their cash flow during the coronavirus time.

After failing to disinvest from Air India two years ago, the central government restarted the process in January this year. However, due to the coronavirus, the process has delayed further. The state-run airline is considered a loss-making business as it has a debt of more than Rs 60,000 crore.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 3,80,532, of which 1,63,248 are active while 2,04,711 people have recovered. 12,573 people have died thus far, according to the Health Ministry.

