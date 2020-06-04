Two Boeing-777s With Enhanced Protection To Join PM's Air India One Fleet By September

Two specially modified Boeing-777 aircraft with enhanced protection will soon join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Air India One fleet by September. According to agencies, the first head-of-state Boeing-777 aircraft will arrive in India from the United States by August-end followed by the second one a month later. The aircraft will be capable of countering missile threats.

As per sources, the planes will arrive equipped with self-protection suites (SPS) consisting of aircraft infrared countermeasures, advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare suite, and countermeasures dispensing system to protect the VVIPs from inbound missiles. Sources further revealed that the aircraft will match the US President’s Air Force One in security measures.

READ | Australian PM Scott Morrison Misses 'famous Modi Hug', Wants To Try Khichdi After Samosas

The new long-haul planes will be used by PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The three dignitaries presently fly Air India’s Boeing-747 planes that the state-run airline deploys on commercial flights. The planes are temporarily reconfigured for the dignitaries when they need to travel, with the call sign changing to 'Air India One'.

READ | PM Modi Promises Continued Support To Mozambique In Fight Against COVID-19

Two Boeing 777 planes to be refurbished

Air India had sent a pair of new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to a Boeing facility in Dallas to be refurbished for VVIP travel, including installation of missile defence systems worth $190 million.

The new planes have been configured to give PM Modi some generous office space, meeting rooms, a wide array of communication systems, and a section for handling medical emergencies. The aircraft can fly between the US and India without having to stop for refueling. The protection systems on the planes can jam enemy radar frequencies and divert heat-seeking missiles by disturbing their guidance systems.

READ | PM Modi Hails Union Cabinet's Ordinance To Create 'one India, One Agricultural Market'

READ | Boeing, Airbus To Study COVID-19 Behaviour To Minimise Risk During Air Travel