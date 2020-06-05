Air India Flies Newborn With Congenital Malformation In Need Of Life Saving Surgery

A critical 20-day old baby suffering from 'Tracheo Esophageal Fistula' was flown from Agartala to Kolkata by Air India for immediate medical attention. According to reports, the baby was in need of immediate medical attention. According to Agartala’s Air India Station Manager, the doctors told the baby’s parents that the infant’s life could only be saved if the baby was quickly transported from Agartala to Kolkata for specialized treatment that involved complicated surgical procedures.

Life-saving medical evacuation

As per reports, tracheo esophageal fistula is a disease wherein one has an abnormal connection in one or multiple places between the oesophagus and trachea. Normally, both tubes are separate and are not connected to each other.

After the infant was diagnosed with tracheo esophageal fistula, the parents called Air India, Agartala in a distressed state. The station master then reportedly pulled out all the stops in ensuring that the baby could be safely and quickly transported to Kolkata for treatment.

Speaking to ANI, the station master at Agartala said, "We sounded out the parents to travel this evening on flight AI-746 to Kolkata after all the medical requirements and documents were ready. It was a herculean task to make in-flight medical arrangements, including oxygen cylinders, and other essentials to fly an infant in such delicate health conditions."

"Air India Agartala and Kolkata commercial, engineering, IFS, operations, and medical teams rose to the challenge and strictly adhering to all safety and medical protocols, touched down safely at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata late evening today with the infant and parents," he added.

Read: Ticket Prices Set By Air India For Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Are Reasonable: Puri

Read: Two Boeing-777s With Enhanced Protection To Join PM's Air India One Fleet By September

As an extra precaution, the baby was tested for COVID-19 before being referred for further treatment in Kolkata. The parents and the baby were given clearance only after the tests came back negative. "This life-saving medical evacuation to fly the baby in critical health conditions with all the mandatory infrastructure in place during these challenging times reiterates the role AI has been playing to serve as the lifeline of the nation and its nationals," the AI spokesperson said.

(With Inputs from ANI)(Image Credits ANI)

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India To Operate 5 Flights From London To Bring 1,200 Indians

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's 7th Flight Leaves From Moscow To Bring Home 143 Citizens