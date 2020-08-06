SOP For IPL 2020: Covid Tests On Days 1, 3 & 6 To Enter 'Bubble'; Then A Test Every 5 Days

The BCCI on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for the 13th edition of IPL which will be held in the UAE from September 10 to November 10, 2020. One of the significant practices that the players will have to forego is the use of saliva on the ball, as per the SOP.

All the eight franchises of the tournament will be required to stay in different hotels and meetings to be conducted virtually. The players will have access to room service and they must order food in individual rooms and avoid the use of common dining areas "to prevent cross-infection and coming in contact with other hotel guests.” The team members must be allotted rooms in a separate wing of the hotel so they do not mix with other guests from the hotel.

According to the SOP, every franchisee's medical team should obtain the medical and travel history of all players and support staff since March 1. All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, as per the sources.

The SOP of BCCI says players and the team staff will have to undergo COVID-19 testing on Day 1, 3, and 6 upon their arrival in UAE. If all three test reports are negative, players and the team staff will be given a go-ahead and will be allowed to enter and remain within the Bio-Secure Environment for the entire duration of IPL 2020. The Bio-Secure Environment called the 'Bubble' is where the players will conduct their training and stay for the entire IPL 2020. After entering the bubble, players and support staff will have to undergo tests every 5th day.

The SOP further says the breach of Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules.

The SOP says the families of the players can accompany them and will have to follow the same Bio-Secure protocols, however, the families will not be allowed to travel in the team bus. Even the team owners need to follow the Bio-Secure protocols, which means the families and team owners cannot interact with the players unless they are a part of the bubble.

In the 16-page document, the BCCI has also asked all the teams to use electronic team sheets during the time of toss instead of carrying hard copies of their playing XIs. The board has also suggested all the teams to use empty stands during the matches as extended dressing rooms in order to maintain social distancing.

"Venue Cricket Operation teams should consider using appropriate areas beyond the normal dressing room," read the SOP.

The SOP also mentions that the franchises might also look to install "Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan), a device that has the ability to neutralise 99.9 per cent of the coronavirus that might be floating in the air in closed spaces."

(Image credit: PTI)

