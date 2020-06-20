Amit Shah Lauds 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar' Scheme, Says 'govt Committed To Rural Development'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully committed to the development of villages and the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making India self-reliant.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "The Modi government is fully committed to the development of our villages, the livelihood and self-respect of the migrant workers and the poor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making the country a self-reliant India."

मोदी सरकार हमारे गांवों के विकास, प्रवासी श्रमिकों व गरीबों की आजीविका और आत्मसम्मान की रक्षा करने के लिए पूरी तरह से कटिबद्ध है।



प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की ओर अग्रसर हो रहे देश में गरीब कल्याण रोजगार अभियान एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

READ | PM Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan For Migrants; Assures Jobs Near Their Homes

Amit Shah said people will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills under the scheme.

"Earlier, people used to go to the city in search of employment, but now through 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', they will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills. Their skills will be used in the development of the rural sector, which will give more strength to the rural economy," he said.

पहले लोग रोजगार की तलाश में शहर की ओर जाते थे लेकिन अब ‘गरीब कल्याण रोजगार अभियान’ के माध्यम से उन्हें अपने कौशल के आधार पर अपने घरों के पास रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।



उनकी प्रतिभा का उपयोग ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विकास में किया जाएगा, जिससे ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को और अधिक बल मिलेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

In another tweet, the BJP leader said that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will cover 116 districts across six states and to provide employment and inclusive development opportunities in rural India, 25 such works or schemes, which are being run by the government, will be added under this campaign.

#GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan में 6 राज्यों के 116 जिलों के गांव हिस्सा बनेंगे।



ग्रामीण भारत में रोजगार व समावेशी विकास के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए सरकार द्वारा जो जन कल्याणकारी योजनाएं एवं विकास कार्य चल रहे है, ऐसे 25 कार्यों अथवा योजनाओं को इस अभियान के अंतर्गत जोड़ा जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

READ | Amit Shah Gives Befitting Reply To Rahul Gandhi, Shares Message Of Injured Soldier's Kin

Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched the employment scheme for migrant workers who went jobless due to Coronavirus induced lockdown. Aiming to turn the lockdown into an opportunity to boost development in rural areas, PM Modi said that during lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now help the rural economy.

Launching the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' via video conference in Bihar's Katihar in the presence of chief ministers of five states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and a minister of Odisha, PM Modi said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts. The scheme will work in a mission mode in 116 districts across these six states where the maximum number of the migrant workers have returned.

READ | 'India Is One': Amit Shah Touts Political Consensus After All-Party Meet On LAC Faceoff

READ | Delhi: Nityanand Rai Exudes Confidence In HM Amit Shah's Leadership Amid COVID Crisis