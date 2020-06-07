Bihar: Youth JDU Members Slam RJD's 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', Claps To Oppose Rally

Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth members on Sunday opposed Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) decision to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on June 9. The Youth JDU members clapped hands in order to oppose the move. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' in order to protest against the digital rally of the BJP which is to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day. Yadav has stressed that the BJP is concerned about elections at a time when the poor people are facing the wrath of Coronavirus physically and financially.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Youth JDU spokesperson Om Prakash Singh said, "People of Bihar have come to know about 15 years of misrule. Citizens here very well know about the RJD. Everyone is clapping their hands while they are beating the utensils. That's all they know, they haven't done anything to respect anyone till date."

The Thali-Bowl plan

Meanwhile, ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally in the state where elections are due at the end of the year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the handling of migrant workers and the poor. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said that the government has lathi-charged teachers, students, farmers, unemployed persons, and now on the migrant workers. He announced that all the Biharis on Sunday at 11 AM will bang Thalis and Bowls for 11 minutes against the 'Anti-poor, Anti-migrants, and Anti-farmers Bihar government'.

Earlier on Saturday, the RJD leader put up hoardings of a letter in Patna highlighting the Bihar government's hatred towards the poor. He also called upon to expose the government's thinking from village to village. Meanwhile, on Friday, the state police recalled its letter that was issued on May 29 to districts warning of 'law & order issue', due to returning migrants.

(With ANI Inputs)