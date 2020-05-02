PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting To Discuss Agriculture Reforms Amid Lockdown

PM Modi on Saturday held a review meeting to discuss various reforms in the agriculture sector amid the extended lockdown period. Various issues such as reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing agriculture sector of various restrictions were discussed in the review meeting. PM Modi on his Twitter stated that ways to make the Kisan Credit Cards, PM-KISAN, and e-Nam more effective were also prioritized upon.

Had a meeting to review aspects relating to agriculture reform. Our priority areas are reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing agriculture sector of various restrictions. https://t.co/bSRYn4bWPy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2020

"Card saturation drive for PM-KISAN beneficiaries and facilitating inter and intra-state trade of agriculture produce to ensure the fairest return to farmer were some of the important areas covered. Developing e-NAM into a platform of platforms to enable e-commerce was one of the important topics of discussion," read a press release by the Government. "Discussion also emanated on the possibilities of uniform statutory framework in the country to facilitate new ways for farming which will infuse capital and technology in the agrarian economy," the official release added.

Discussed ways through which existing measures ranging from Kisan Credit Cards, PM-KISAN and e-Nam can be made even more effective and contribute to farmer welfare. We also discussed ways to invigorate agriculture sector with modern technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2020

Government of India is actively working towards further strengthening FPOs, developing a Brand India in the sector that would contribute to boosting agricultural exports. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2020

