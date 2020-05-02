Kamal Nath Highlights Issue Of Migrants Being Charged For Trains, Calls It 'shameful'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath welcomed the Centre's decision to run special trains to facilitate the intra-state movement of stranded persons and labourers back to their respective home state. The senior Congress leader highlighted that his party has been demanding the same for a month amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The former Chief Minister also apprised that although it has been decided that labourers will not be charged for the transport, yet pictures have emerged of officials charging migrants in the special train running from Nashik to Bhopal. Nath highlighted that due to the lockdown, labourers have been deprived of their daily wage and do not have ration to feed themselves, and charging them for their return at this hour is extremely 'shameful.' He also urged the Centre to take notice of this issue immediately and provide relief to those returning home.

कांग्रेस पार्टी पिछले एक माह से माँग कर रही थी कि देश भर के विभिन्न राज्यों में जो प्रवासी मज़दूर भाई , छात्र फँसे है उन्हें वापस अपने-अपने घर लाने के लिये विशेष ट्रेनें चलायी जावे।

केन्द्र सरकार ने एक माह बाद निर्णय लिया कि विशेष ट्रेनें चलायी जायेगी,निर्णय स्वागत योग्य है।

1/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 2, 2020

इसके लिये यह तय हुआ कि मज़दूरों से किराये की राशि नहीं ली जायेगी , इसका वहन राज्य सरकारे करेगी।

लेकिन जिस प्रकार से तस्वीरें सामने आयी कि नासिक से भोपाल आयी विशेष ट्रेन में यात्रियों से किराया वसूला गया , वो बेहद आपत्तिजनक है।

2/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 2, 2020

कोरोना महामारी के लॉकडाउन के चलते मज़दूर का पहले ही रोज़गार छीन चुका है , उसके पास खाने को राशन तक नहीं है , ऐसे संकट के दौर में उससे घर वापसी का किराया वसूला जाना बेहद शर्मनाक है।

3/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 2, 2020

सरकार इस मामले में संज्ञान लेकर तत्काल किराया वसूली पर रोक लगाये , प्रदेश के वापस घर आ रहे मज़दूर भाइयों के किराये की राशि का खर्च सरकार ख़ुद वहन करे।

4/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 2, 2020

MHA issues guidelines

In a major development on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. The State Governments will be responsible for transporting the stranded persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to cover their faces. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.