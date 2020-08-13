PM Modi Rolls Out Reform-laden “Transparent Taxation" Platform; Emphasises 'faceless-ness'

In order to honour the honest taxpayers in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a platform called “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” which would provide a transparent digital space for the seamless assessment of the tax system including various reforms like a taxpayers charter. "The initiatives that start today reflect our vision towards 'minimum government, maximum governance'. Every rule, regulation and policy is being transferred from the process and power-centric approach to people-centric and public friendly," said PM Modi while addressing the launch of the platform.

"This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25," said PM Modi. "The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results," he added.

Read: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Writes To PM Modi Over Loan Waivers For Punjab Farmers

'Seamless, painless & faceless tax system'

PM Modi stated that the Centre's efforts to strengthen and reform the tax system would benefit several honest taxpayers, whose hard work powers the national progress. "The honest taxpayer of the country plays a huge role in nation-building. When the life of an honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, it moves forward, then the country also develops, the country also moves forward," said PM Modi.

While talking about the decision to role out the taxpayers charter, PM Modi said, "It is a major step in balancing a tax payer's rights and responsibilities. There are only a few countries who respect and protect a taxpayer like this. India joins that list today. Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless."

Read: Centre's Help In Providing COVID Test Kits To UP Must Continue: CM Yogi Adityanath To PM Modi

PM Modi also spoke about how India had witnessed a new governance model in tax administration. "We have decreased - complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer," said PM Modi revealing that case scrutiny had reduced by four times from 2012-13 to 2018-19. "People who're not in the tax net can also come forward for the country and contribute. Let's come together to make the dream of New India and Atmanirbhar Bharat true," he said.

Read: Ex-Goa CM Kamat 'disturbed' At Face-masks Bearing Indian Flag; Appeals To PM Modi For Ban

Read: Ram Mandir Trust Begins Ayodhya Temple Construction, A Week After PM Modi Lays Foundation