Ram Mandir Trust Begins Ayodhya Temple Construction, A Week After PM Modi Lays Foundation

A week after PM Modi laid the foundation for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, the govt-appointed trust informed that construction has commenced on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, trust's general secretary Champat Rai urged people to donate generously for building the temple. Details of the trust's online bank details are available on its official twitter handle.

Ram Mandir construction commences

The work for construction of a Bhavya and Divya Shri Ram Mandir has finally commenced after Bhoomi Pujan by Hon'ble Prime Minister at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya.



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra calls upon all Shri Ram Bhakts to contribute wholeheartedly to the cause.

On August 5, after performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people', chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Talking about the efforts to destroy Lord Ram's identity, he affirmed Lord Ram was within every person. He said, "Ram is embedded inside us, mixed in our blood. Many buildings were destroyed, what was not done? Many efforts were made to erase his existence. But still, Ram is with us. This Ram Mandir will be the latest symbol of our culture and a symbol of our faith and national feeling. It will be a symbol of the resolution of crores of people".

PM Modi lays foundation stone

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi.

L&T which has been chosen to construct the two-storeyed temple, has been soil sampling. The temple comprising of Sompura Marbles will - span 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, and have of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

