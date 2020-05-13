Swamy Lists 3 Pre-conditions To 'seduce' US Firms From China After PM's Self-reliant Pitch

A day after PM Modi pitched for an 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India, and urged to focus on making 'local as the new global', BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has listed three-pre conditions for India to defeat China. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said that for the US companies to invest in India, the country will need good infrastructure. He added that the export of semi-processed goods has to shift to India and there has to be a ban on private sector similar to the one in China.

To seduce US companies investing in China to come to India we need three pre-conditions: https://t.co/OdMgkVbFP4 good infrastructure as China, 2.East Asia changing from exporting to China its semi- processed goods, to India. 3.Ban on private sector as in China. Are we ready? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 13, 2020

'Vocal for local'

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi appealed to citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He said, "Street vendors, domestic workers, labourers have faced a lot of troubles. They have sacrificed a lot. It is our duty to take steps to secure their financial interests. Locals have fulfilled the demand arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. They have saved us from the crisis. Time has taught us this."

The Prime Minister highlighted that brands that are global today, were once just local. "From today, all citizen needs to be vocal for local. Not just buy local products but also campaign for them," the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens.

आज से हर भारतवासी को अपने लोकल के लिए ‘वोकल’ बनना है,

न सिर्फ

लोकल Products

खरीदने हैं,

बल्कि उनका गर्व से प्रचार भी करना है।



मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि हमारा देश ऐसा कर सकता है: PM @narendramodi #AatmanirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020



PM Modi's announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package with an aim to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar). According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity and laws. PM Modi also said that a self-reliant India should be vocal about local so that it can be global. About lockdown extension, he said that citizens will be informed about the new guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 before May 18.



