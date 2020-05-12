Amit Shah Endorses PM Modi's 'Vocal For Local' Call; Hails His Leadership Amid Crisis

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that 21st century will be the century that India shines. He added that this could only be achieved if 130 crore Indians unite to follow the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' mantra. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also hailed the Prime Minister's leadership amid the crisis.

Reflecting upon the Rs 20 lakh crores package announced by the Prime Minister, Shah stated that the package will include interests of the poor, farmers, middle class and business class as well. He added that the package will empower every section and make the country self-sufficient. The Union Home Minister also backed PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' appeal and stated that it is our time to pledge to use more local products and turn our local into global.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भारत जिस तरह कोरोना से लड़ा है उसने पूरे विश्व को एक नयी दिशा दी है। नये भारत ने इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में न सिर्फ अपने आपको मजबूती से संभाला बल्कि पूरी दुनिया को मदद भी पहुंचाई, जिससे आज विश्व का भारत को देखने का नजरिया ही बदल गया है।#AatmanirbharBharat — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

READ | PM Modi Coins 'Vocal For Local', Appeals To Citizens To Buy & Campaign For Local Products

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने आज आवाहन किया है कि,

21वीं सदी भारत की सदी हो...इस वाक्य को अब सत्यता में बदलने का समय आ गया है। और यह सिर्फ 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ के संकल्प से ही सम्भव है। हमे संकल्प लेना होगा कि अब #AatmanirbharBharat ही विश्व का नेतृत्व करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

130 करोड़ लोगों की शक्ति वाला भारत अगर ठान ले तो हर संकल्प सम्भव है।



मोदी जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में अब हर भारतवासी को यह संकल्प लेना होगा कि वो बिना रुके-बिना थके भारत को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ योगदान देगा। भारत की आत्मनिर्भरता में पूरे विश्व का कल्याण निहित है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

मोदी सरकार के हर निर्णय में देश और देशवासियों का हित केंद्र में रहा है। मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित किया गया लगभग ₹20 लाख करोड़ का विशेष पैकेज इसी को परिचायक है। जिसमें देश के गरीब, किसान, मध्यमवर्ग व व्यापारी वर्ग के हित समाहित हैं। इससे हर वर्ग सशक्त होगा और देश आत्मनिर्भर बनेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

आज @narendramodi जी ने एक विशेष अपील भी की,

इस विषम परिस्थिति में जहाँ सब कुछ बंद था, तब हमारे लोकल हमारे कठिन समय के साथी बने और हमें सहयोग किया। इसलिए अब समय आ गया है कि हम अधिक से अधिक लोकल प्रोडक्ट्स के इस्तेमाल का संकल्प लें और अपने लोकल को ग्लोबल बनायें।#AatmanirbharBharat — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

READ | PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

PM Modi announces financial package

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore which is equivalent to 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product to boost self-reliance. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Announces Massive Economic Package, Cases At 70,756

PM Modi stressed on the need for citizens to promote local businesses as they have suffered a lot due to the Coronavirus forced lockdown. He urged citizens across the country to support local products and businesses by campaigning for them and also appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses.

READ | Phase 2 Of Vande Bharat Mission To Begin From May 16, 149 Flights To Be Deployed: Sources