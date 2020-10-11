PM Modi To Launch Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme On October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) Scheme on Sunday, October 11. The historic move from the Centre will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The launch event will begin at 11 AM via video conferencing where PM Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the virtual event.

'Historic move set to transform rural India'

The launch will allow around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones, according to the official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across the country. That includes 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 100 from Maharashtra, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka, it said.

"Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day - Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month's time," PMO said.

‘SVAMITVA’ is a Ministry of Panchayati Raj scheme that was launched by PM Modi on the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 this year. The scheme aims to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards and this is the first time that such a large-scale exercise involving the modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners, the PMO said in a statement.

Features of the scheme

The SVAMITVA scheme will bring financial security to the citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. The scheme will also aid in the creation of accurate land records for rural planning. Furthermore, the scheme will further increase the creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be leveraged by any department for their use, the release said.

About the scheme

The Scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner and over a period of four years that is 2020 to 2024 the scheme will eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country, the PMO release said. About 1 lakh villages in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and few border villages of Punjab and Rajasthan, along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations’ network across Punjab and Rajasthan, are being covered in the Pilot phase (2020-21), the PMO informed.

