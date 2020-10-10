Good News: From PM Modi Praising Kerala Girl's Singing, To India's N95 Mask Export To US

Amid the challenging times of the global pandemic, many have been feeling overwhelmed and anxious. While the death toll and the rising caseload might set a gloom driven environment, some good news can certainly be uplifting and prove to be encouraging in these testing times. So here are some of the happy updates that not only will give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster.

PM Modi lauds Kerala girl's singing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated a Kerala girl who sang a Himachali song, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Devika, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, has sung Himachali song ‘Chamba kitni door’. PM Modi praised Devika for her melodious voice and strengthening the “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat” programme.

India supplies 1.8 million N-95 masks to the US

India on Friday delivered 1.8 million N-95 masks to the United States to aid their fight against COVID-19, revealed Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The 1.8 million masks were sent to Philadelphia as a mark of the partnership between the two countries in the health sector, the Ambassador added.

This comes days after India lifted its restriction on the export of N-95/FFP2 masks. In the second week of September, the prohibition on the export of personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and Hydroxychloroquine API was scrapped, as India's production surpassed its domestic usage.

Philadelphia receives 1.8 million N95 masks from India to aid their fight against COVID-19. Another example of the robust India-US reliable partnership in the health sector! pic.twitter.com/KydNL50pgJ — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) October 9, 2020

Man rescues 300 dogs as hurricane Delta hits

A Mexican animal rights activist is being hailed online for providing shelter to approximately 300 stray dogs, and tons of other animals as Hurricane Delta made landfall in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. In an online post by Tierra de Animales on Facebook, Ricardo Pimentel can be seen surrounded with hundreds of pooches, cats, bunnies, chickens, rabbits, and even a hedgehog as he rescued and sheltered them in a compassionate move now being acknowledged by people online.

11-year-old boy walks 2,800 kms to see grandma

On not being able to see his grandmother due to COVID-19 lockdowns, a 11-year-old Romeo Coz decided to take the “big journey home” and set out to walk more than 1,000 miles. With cancelled flights and other restrictions in place to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that has already rocked the world, Cox walked to his grandmother’s house in London from his home in Sicily, Germany, also contributed to raising money for refugees along the way. According to the online fundraiser page, Cox has raised $20,206.91 till now for the cause.

Asteroid Bennu contains block of life: Study

NASA has discovered Ribose, a crucial component of RNA (ribonucleic acid), and other bio-essential sugars on the asteroid Bennu. In a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, scientists revealed that the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft took samples of rocks during its mission for the scientific study, which found new insights about Bennu. The Discovery of organic material on the asteroid, which is the building blocks of life, was published in six papers published in the journals Science and Science Advances.

