2nd PUC Result Of Karnataka State Board Pushed Further, Result Likely To Be Out On July 20

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board''s 12th standard result was expected to release today. State Minister S Suresh Kumar revealed in a statement that the results of the 2nd PUC will not be announced on July 9 that is today. The result declaration has been pushed to a later date. He announced the date change in a Twitter post.

2nd PUC result details

The results will be announced on July 20, 2020. The state minister announced in the Twitter post that he had received many calls, messages and emails regarding the 2nd PUC result. However, he clarified that the results will be announced on the above date.

In previous statements, the state education minister had announced that the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam and the SSLC Results 2020 will be out by the first week of August. He had said that the filing of the results and the documentation is in the process. The authorities are trying to get the results out as soon as possible, as per reports.

Here is the tweet shared by State Minister S Suresh Kumar

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.



I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

Karnataka board 2nd PUC results pushed due to COVID-19

The examinations were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation. Karnataka was reportedly one of the first few states that conducted the examination amid the coronavirus scare. The examinations received flak and opposition before being conducted during the outbreak. However, lakhs of students appeared for the exams and are now waiting for the examination results of the 2nd PUC.

2nd PUC result online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the or the 2nd PUC result date will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results on July 20. Follow the link- http://pue.kar.nic.in/ or karresults.nic.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here are steps to access the results once it will be out-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar.

Click enter.

You will see 2nd PUC result and click on it.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

