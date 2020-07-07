Neet 2020 News: Govt To Award 5 Marks In NEET For Involvement In COVID-work In Karnataka?

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar addressed a press conference that took place on July 6th. Read on to more about the different set of facilities and support the Karnataka government has in place to support all the frontline health workers amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka NEET news: Students to get 5 marks in NEET?

He said that the state government is considering awarding 5 marks extra to NEET appearing students who are associated with COVID-related work.

to NEET appearing students who are associated with COVID-related work. Sudhakar said in a press conference in Bengaluru that around 2000 medical students who appear for PG exams are planned to be utilised for COVID-related work. Even the final year nursing students and MBBS students will also be deployed at the COVID care centres.

Karnataka medical education minister also mentioned that the state government is also in the process to enable ‘risk allowance’ to health workers working for COVID care.

The state government is considering doubling the salary of Group D workers.

The govt. is also slated to provide risk allowance to the front line workers.

The final decision regarding all these steps will be fixed within 2-3 days.

The Karnataka government has set up a target to increase testing of the COVID patients gradually. Currently, 15000 samples are being tested in the state in a day.

A booth level task force committees are being considered to be set up in rural and urban areas affected with COVID.

ALSO READ| Sonia Gandhi Demands OBC Reservation Under NEET Quota In State Educational Institutions

NEET exam 2020 updates

The NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exam calendars have been changed drastically for the past few months. The dates for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 is again postponed till September now due to the sudden rise in the Coronavirus cases in the country. The NEET 2020 dates have now been scheduled for September 13th.

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020 is a qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

ALSO READ| UP Polytechnic Exam: UPJEE Admit Cards To Be Released On July 8, Exams From July 19

ALSO READ| UGC allows Final Year Exams To Be Held In September; Issues Fresh Guidelines For Colleges

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Parents Of Middle East Students File Plea For 'local Centers Or Postponement'

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock