Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Reiterates India's Right To Avail Of Other Remedies

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated India's resolve to protect the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Recalling Pakistan's violation of the ICJ judgment and its ordinance, he elaborated on the manner in which India had been denied documents and unconditional consular access to Jadhav. According to him, this exposed the neighbouring country's farcical approach to this issue. He added that India reserved the right to avail of other remedies.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "I had detailed out how Pakistan has blocked India's attempts to seek remedies. I had also brought out how Pakistan was in violation of the ICJ judgment and their own ordinance. I had described how they have not provided unhindered, unimpeded, and unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, how they have not provided documents to us and their actions with regard to the ordinance- all of which exposes the farcical nature of their entire approach to this. I had also explained what is our position on this. We reserve our position in this matter which includes the right to avail other remedies. I shall also reiterate that we stand committed to protect the life of our national Kulbhushan Jadhav."

We stand committed to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav's life: MEA pic.twitter.com/D9fIvr1H7v — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) July 30, 2020

ICJ rules in India's favour

Jadhav having business dealings in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

Consular access reduced to a mockery

On July 16, Pakistan once again failed to fulfill its obligations pertaining to the ICJ verdict by not providing unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The MEA stated that Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity to Jadhav and the consular officers. It pointed out that Pakistani authorities had recorded the conversation. Noting that the retired Naval officer was under stress, the MEA elaborated that the arrangements did not permit a free conversation. After lodging a protest on the farcical consular access provided by Pakistan, the Indian consular officers left the venue.

