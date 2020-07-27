AAI Recruitment 2020: Engineers Can Apply From August 3 For 180 Posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently released an official notification regarding AAI recruitment 2020. The AAI recruitment 2020 will be conducted soon for a total of 180 posts of junior executives. Engineers with a valid GATE 2019 score can apply in AAI recruitment 2020. The willing and eligible candidates can apply via online mode for AAI recruitment through GATE 2020 on the official website of Airports Authority of India. Candidates, if selected, will be eligible for a salary of ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000 per month. Here is everything you need to know about AAI recruitment in 2020.

AAI recruitment 2020 details

Candidates who are willing to apply in AAI recruitment 2020 need not have any prior experience. The official notification released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) mentions that the age limit in AAI recruitment 2020 is 27 years of age. There is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC and ST category. OBC candidates have a relaxation of 3 years as per the rules of Government of India. The candidate should also have a valid GATE 2019 score. The candidate should also be BE or BTech in engineering with the first class from a reputed and recognised institute or university from India. A candidate who fulfil these and other criteria mentioned on the official website can apply in AAI recruitment 2020. The vacancies in AAI recruitment through GATE 2020 are as follows.

See the official notification regarding AAI recruitment 2020 HERE

Number of vacancies in AAI recruitment 2020

Civil engineering – 15 posts

Electrical engineering – 15 posts

Electronics engineering – 150 posts

Important dates of AAI recruitment 2020

Online applications of AAI recruitment through GATE 2020 start date - August 3, 2020

Last date to apply online in AAI recruitment through GATE 2020 - September 2, 2020

The candidates who are interested and are eligible AAI recruitment 2020 can apply online on the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI) www.aai.aero from August 3, 2020, until September 2, 2020. The candidate should go under the careers section on the website to apply in AAI recruitment through GATE 2020. No other mode of application will be accepted in AAI recruitment 2020. The application fee in AAI recruitment 2020 is of ₹300 which is non-refundable. The fee should be paid online via credit card, debit card or through internet banking. SC, ST, PwD women are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI), www.aai.aero to know about all the latest AAI 2020 news and updates regarding AAI recruitment through GATE 2020.