MPPSC 2020: MPPSC Exam Calendar 2020 Release Postponed, Check Details

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC 2020 has postponed MPPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 and all the other exams as well. MPPSC 2020 postponed the MPPSC exam calendar 2020 because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. Those candidates who had applied for the MPPSC exam can check the official notification regarding MPPSC exam calendar 2020 online. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission recently issued a notice on its official website. The official notification issued by MPPSE mentions that the commission has postponed the exam calendar release. The date of MPPSC exam calendar 2020 release will be notified later by the commission.

MPPSC exam calendar 2020 release postponed

The primary reason behind the postponement of MPPSC exam calendar 2020 is the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh and India. The newly revised calendar will be available on the official website soon. Several examinations have been affected because of this postponement of MPPSC 2020 exam calendar. Some of the examinations that have been affected are, Madhya Pradesh State Service Main Examination 2020, State Service Preliminary Examination 2020, Forest Service Examination 2020, State Engineering Examination 2020, Medical-Officer Preliminary Examination 2020, Mineral Officer Examination 2020, Scientific Officer Examination 2020, etc.

See the official announcement by MPPSC 2020 here

MPPSC 2020

For applying in MPPSC civil service exam 2020, a candidate should be holding a graduate degree. The age limit to apply in the MPPSC exam 2020 is 21 to 40 years of age. The selection process of MPPSC exam 2020 consists of two stages in the examination. The first is preliminary and the second is the main examination. The MPPSC exam is generally held in two shifts, 10 am to 12 noon and from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. Those candidates who have cleared the written examination are then called for a physical fitness test of the interview.

The salary structure is different as per the grades in MPPSC. Grade II jobs in MPPSC have a salary in the range of â‚¹15,800 to â‚¹39,100 with grade pay of â‚¹5400. For grade III jobs in MPPSC, the salary ranges from â‚¹9,300 to â‚¹34,800 with grade pay of â‚¹3600. For more such info and all the latest updates and news related to the MPPSC syllabus and MPPSC exam date, keep checking the official website of MPPSC 2020.