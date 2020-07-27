Odisha HSC Result 2020: CHSE 12th Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced In August

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha is likely to announce Odisha HSC result 2020 of class 12th in August 2020. According to several news reports, the Odisha result 2020 of science and commerce students in class 12 will likely be announced by the third week of August. The CHSE 12th result 2020 will be out by the end of August 2020, the reports added. State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in his recent media interaction revealed that Odisha 12th result 2020 will be declared in August, the reports mentioned. Here is everything you need to know about Odisha HSC result 2020.

Odisha result 2020 of class 12

This news by State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash comes as a sigh of relief for students who are waiting for their Odisha HSC result 2020. Last year, Odisha HSC result 2020 of class 12 students were announced on June 21. However, this year the evaluation process of Odisha HSC result 2020 was delayed. This dealy happened because of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and lockdown in the country. Earlier this month, the government of Odisha had cancelled the pending papers of higher secondary classes.

The cancelled papers were originally scheduled to from March 23 to March 28, 2020. These papers were of all streams, science, arts commerce and vocational education but were cancelled because of the restrictions on the opening of educational institutes across the country. Reportedly, around 22 papers were cancelled across the streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were waiting to be held. The reports added that the evaluation process in Odisha HSC result 2020 is still on.

Odisha HSC result 2020 evaluation

There will be a new process of evaluation in Odisha HSC result 2020 this year as the papers had to be cancelled. The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has opted for the assessment scheme which was announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a CBSE committee. According to the reports, the best performance of the students in already conducted exams will be act as a scale to declare the results. Science students who have appeared in more than three papers will be awarded the average marks in the best three papers for those examinations which were not conducted. Students who have appeared in only three papers will be given the average marks of the best two papers for the remaining exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites of Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to know about all the latest updates and news regarding Odisha HSC result 2020.