Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon By DHSE Kerala At Keralaresults.nic.in

Several state boards announced their boards result in the past few weeks. However, students who had appeared Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala’s plus one exam are still awaiting their Kerala plus one result in 2020. According to several news reports, Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to announce DHSE plus one result 2020 this month. The Kerala plus one result 2020 will be declared on the official website of keralaresults.nic.in. Here is everything you need to know about DHSE plus one result 2020 and Kerala plus one result 2020 date.

Kerala plus one result 2020

Kerala education minister C. Raveendranath made the announcement regarding Kerala plus one result 2020 date on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He made the announcement after declaring the Kerala plus two result 2020. In his announcement, C. Raveendranath said that the tabulation work of Kerala plus one result 2020 is going on and the DHSE plus one result 2020 will be declared soon online. Students can check the official websites of the board, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in to check their DHSE plus one result 2020 once they are announced.

How to check Kerala plus one result 2020 once declared?

Go to the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

On the website, click on a link that reads, ‘HSE results’. After this link opens, students will see a list of results on the page displayed.

Click on the link of DHSE plus one result 2020.

Students should enter the required credentials like roll number as displayed on the admit card. Cross-check the details and click on submit.

The DHSE plus one result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Students can get their Kerala plus one result 2020 via SMS through mobile apps like Saphalam or PRD Live. Several third-party websites will also be displaying the results. Here is a list of third party websites which will be displaying the Kerala plus one result 2020.

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus two result 2020

The Kerala plus two results are now available on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. The result was declared on July 15, 2020. The passing percentage of this year’s Kerala plus two results have seen a rise of 0.77 per cent. The passing percentage of this year’s Kerala plus two results is 85.13% whereas last year it was 84.33%. Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites to know the latest news and updates regarding the Kerala plus one result 2020 date.