AFCAT Result 2020 Declared! Candidates Can Check AFCAT 02/20 Results Now

AFCAT result (Air Force Common Admission Test result) was recently declared by the AFCAT exam conducting authorities on October 20. The results can be checked by the official website visiting afcat.cdac.in. The results were declared for the AFCAT 02/2020 exam that was conducted in September this year. Candidates can log in to the website and check their results. Read to check the steps for checking AFCAT result 2020.

How to check AFCAT 2 2020 result?

Download the result from the official website by pasting the link in your web browser – https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Click on the candidate login tab

There would be 2 options, AFCAT 01 and AFCAT 02. Click on AFCAT 02/2020 for checking the results for the AFCAT exam conducted in September recently.

Type your AFCAT login details including email id, password and captcha code.

You can check the result, screenshot it or even take a download and then print it out.

A flashing statement on the official website states that the AFSB date and venue selection option would be available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020 exam. Candidates would be able to choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. However, the date and venue for the future steps of the exam (AFSB interview) would be automatically allotted to the candidates who do not choose their date and venue manually by 25th October till 11 am.

IAF result - AFCAT 2 2020 result news

The SSB would start from November 14, for those students who applied through the AFCAT 02/20 exam. The authorities would be providing the travel allowances to only those candidates who apply for the AFSB date and venues before Oct. 25 from the official website. AFCAT 2020 was conducted at designated centres across the whole country. The national level examinations are for those who wish to get into the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force’s AFCAT 2020 is a highly competitive examination for those who wish to enter India’s air defence system. AFCAT exam called Air Force Common Admission Test is conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force. Eligible candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted to appear for the Air Force Selection Board Interview conducted by the Indian Air Force.

