AIBE XVI Exams 2021 Postponed To April 25, Registration Deadline Extended By A Month

The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline to register and the date of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021. The AIBE XVI was earlier scheduled to be held on March 21 which has been postponed to April 25. Moreover, the deadline to register for the exam has been pushed from February 26 to March 22.

AIBE XVI Revised Schedule 2021

AIBE has released the updated schedule for the examination on its official website- allindiabarexamination.com. The registration process began on December 26. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register is March 22 and the last date for payment of the application fee is March 26. The deadline for completion of the online form is March 31. Moreover, the AIBE XVI admit card 2021 will be released on April 10 and the exam will be held on April 25.

Click here to download AIBE XVI revised schedule

What is All India Bar Exam?

The Bar Council of India conducts the AIBE twice every year. Lawyers who have completed their LLB course can take the exam. AIBE aims at assessing the skills of the lawyers at a basic level and intends to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. It addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law. Candidates who pass the AIBE will be awarded a 'Certificate of Practice' by the Bar Council of India, AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. There will be multiple choice objective-type questions.

