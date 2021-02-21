RRB Ministerial And Isolated Categories Answer Key 2020 To Be Released On February 22

RRB MI Answer Key 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday release the Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT answer key, question paper, and candidates' response sheet on its official websites. The link will be activated from 6 pm on February 22 to 6 pm on February 28. Candidates who have taken the exams can check the RRB MI answer key and tally it with their question paper and their response sheet.

RRB MI Answer Key 2020

Candidates will be able to raise objections against any key before 6 pm on February 28. Each challenge will cost Rs 50 plus bank charges. However, if the challenge is proven correct, RRB will refund the amount to the candidates' bank account. "The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," the official notice reads.

Also Read| RRB NTPC Phase 4 exams 2021: Additional date included in CBT- 1 schedule, check here

Also Read| RRB NTPC: Additional date announced for phase-4 exams, check full details here

"The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter," the notice further reads.

Candidates can click on the direct link given here to check the RRB MI answer key. The link will be activated on February 22.

RRB had conducted the Ministerial and Isolated categories computer-based test from December 15 to 18 and on January 7 at 354 CBT centres across the country. Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam commenced at 10.30 am while the second shift began at 3 pm. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for persons with disability (PWD) category candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1663 vacancies for which 1.03 lakh candidates had applied.

Also Read| RRB NTPC EXAM 2020: Normalisation formula revised for RRB NTPC exam

Also Read| SBI PO Interview Call Letter Released, Here's Direct Link To Download