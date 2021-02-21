SBI PO Interview Call Letter Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI PO Interview Call Letter: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the PO Interview call letter on its official website. Candidates who have passed the SBI PO Main Exams 2020 can download their admit card for the interview round online from sbi.co.in/careers. The link to download the SBI PO call letter will be active till March 7, 2021.

SBI PO Interview Date

The SBI PO interview will begin on March 7. The date, time, and venue for the schedule will be mentioned in the call letters of the candidates. Candidates must check the important details and instructions given on the admit card. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the SBI PO Interview call letter. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link that is provided below for the convenience of candidates.

SBI PO interview call letter 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on the 'Careers' tab or alternatively, go to sbi.co.in/careers

Step 3: Under the 'Latest Announcements' tab, click on the 10th dot scrolling right to left.

Step 4: You will find links for SBI PO Updates

Step 5: Click on the link that reads ' Download interview call letter'

Step 6: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 7: Key in your registration number/ roll number and password/ DOB and login

Step 8: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 9: Your SBI PO interview admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download SBI PO interview call letter

SBI had conducted the PO prelims exam 2020 on January 4, 5, and 6, 2021. The results were declared on January 19, 2021. Candidates who cleared the PO prelims exam appeared for the main exam on January 29. The mains result was declared on February 17. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.