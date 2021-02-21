Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021: English Paper Postponed To March 9 For 3 Centres Of Sivan

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the English paper of Bihar Board class 10th examination 2021 that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 20. The exam has been postponed only for three centers in the Sivan district of Bihar. The exam for the English paper has been rescheduled for March 9, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.

The question papers for students in three exam centers namely- Anugrah Narayan Umashankar Singh Mahila College, SB High School, and Uma Shankar High School in Sivan district were kept in the strong room of Central Bank of India, Maharajganj branch. On the day of the exam, the lock of the strong room could not be opened due to a technical problem. As a result, the exam was not conducted in the three centers of Sivan and was postponed to March 9.

According to media reports, the officer in charge of the exam centers went to the strong room in the morning and asked the concerned bank employees to open the lock. Despite several attempts, they could not open the lock. The issue was immediately reported to the SDO, district magistrate, and BSEB officials. Reportedly, students created a ruckus at the exam centers when they did not receive the question paper on time.

Bihar Board English Paper Exam postponed to March 9

As per reports, around 2380 students were registered to appear in the first shift of the exam on the three centers in Sivan. A total of 1143 students at SB High School center, 641 at Anugrah Narayan Umashankar Singh Mahila College, and 596 at Umashankar High School appeared in the first shift of English on Saturday. They will have to take the exam for the English paper on March 9. The exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Earlier on Friday, BSEB had canceled the social science paper for the first shift exam because the paper was leaked just before the commencement of exam. Police have lodged an FIR and arrested three bank employees of SBI Bank, Jhajha branch in Jamui. According to the police, one Vikas Kumar who was a contractual employee at the SBI Bank opened the reserved question paper from the strong room and click its photo, and sent it to one of his relatives who was appearing in the Bihar Board exam.

