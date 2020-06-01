SSC Exam Date: The Dates For SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF Exams Announced

The Staff Selection Commission of India recently released SSC exam notification on its official website which declared the SSC exam date for various examinations. The SSC exam date notification was released on the official website on June 1, 2020. The examination dates for various recruitment examinations were postponed because of the current Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The Staff Selection Commission of India reviewed the current situation in India and released the tentative SSC exam date for different recruitment examinations. Here are the revised dates for various recruitment exams by SSC.

SSC exam date

SSC CHSL exam date

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I) – for the leftover candidates will be held from August 17, to August 21, 2020, and August 24, 2020, to August 27, 2020.

SSC CGL exam date

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2019 will be conducted from October 14, 2020, to October 17, 2020.

SSC CAPF exam date

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper - I) – 2020 will be conducted from September 29 to October 1, 2020, and October 5, 2020.

Other SSC recruitment exam dates

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019 will be held from September 1, 2020, to September 4, 2020.

Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII will be conducted from September 7, 2020, to September 9, 2020.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 will be conducted from September 10, 2020, to September 12, 2020.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (PaperI)-2020 will be held on October 6, 2020.

Among all the examinations conducted by SSC, the SSC, Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) are considered as one of the most important ones. According to the reports, lakhs of candidates apply for these recruitment exams every year.

SSC had earlier put out a notice on the official website, ssc.nic.in that said that the commission will be reviewing the situation on June 1, 2020, and then make a decision on the SSC exam date. According to this earlier information, SSC today released an SSC exam notification for the tentative dates of the recruitment exams. The candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates and news.