SSC Exam Date: The Dates For SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF Exams Announced

The Staff Selection Commission of India recently released SSC exam notification on its official website which declared the SSC exam date for various examinations. The SSC exam date notification was released on the official website on June 1, 2020. The examination dates for various recruitment examinations were postponed because of the current Coronavirus lockdown in the country.
The Staff Selection Commission of India reviewed the current situation in India and released the tentative SSC exam date for different recruitment examinations. Here are the revised dates for various recruitment exams by SSC.
Among all the examinations conducted by SSC, the SSC, Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) are considered as one of the most important ones. According to the reports, lakhs of candidates apply for these recruitment exams every year.
SSC had earlier put out a notice on the official website, ssc.nic.in that said that the commission will be reviewing the situation on June 1, 2020, and then make a decision on the SSC exam date. According to this earlier information, SSC today released an SSC exam notification for the tentative dates of the recruitment exams. The candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates and news.