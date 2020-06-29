Lucknow University News: Allahabad HC Directs LU To Consider Plea Filed By 23 Students

The Allahabad High Court directed the Lucknow University to consider a plea, which the students filed, for canceling the Undergraduate and Postgraduate exams. They were to take place in July. So, candidates want the varsity to promote them without taking exams. Here is everything you need to know about it. Read on:

Allahabad HC to Lucknow University

According to reports, the Allahabad High Court has asked Lucknow University administration to consider a plea that 23 students had filed. Candidates are asking for the cancellation of the upcoming final year university exams, which were to take place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Students from the varsity wish for a mass promotion to the next class. So, the court has considered the same.

The High Court’s Lucknow bench has reportedly asked the state university to make a decision considering the students’ plea. It has also asked them to do this while directing the candidates to make representation to the varsity with their petitions, which they filed in the court earlier. On the same matter, Justice Saurabh Lavania and his bench of judges pass the order.

The petition by a group of 23 students of Lucknow University challenges the varsity’s June 19, 2020, and June 23, 2020 notifications, on which various exams were to take place. According to reports, they also noted how the HRD Minister has asked to modify the UGC guidelines. Jatin Katiyar and 22 other people from LU filed the petition and demanded promotion to the next class without conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They feel that the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted their studies and has left them with less focus on the same. Moreover, the students have also made efforts to travel back to their home towns safely. However, it would make it hard for them to arrive back as transportation services have not resumed completely, and the health risk also comes with them.

Lucknow University news

According to reports, the students have mentioned that the examination controller issued the schedule without considering the effect of COVID-19. During this phase, the trains are not running regularly. So, those who have returned to their hometown and other far off places cannot reach the city amid the pandemic. Moreover, students raised another issue saying that they would have to look for new accommodation as it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in hostels.

According to reports, the varsity students also shared crucial information in the petition that three professors and some staff of Lucknow University had coronavirus infection, which makes it riskier for students to stay at the campus. Furthermore, they cited examples of premier institutes like IIT and asked the court to direct the varsity to maintain logistics for online classes as well. They spoke about the issue as numerous students did not have devices such as laptops, desktops, or smartphones to attend sessions.



