State Govt to Provide One-time Aid Of Rs 2K To Andhra Fishermen Stranded In Guj: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 that will be given to each of over 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Gujarat amid Coronavirus lockdown. A release from the CMO said CM Jagan spoke over the phone to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and sought the latter's intervention for providing food and other facilities to the stranded fishermen from the north coastal Andhra region.

Reddy held a review meeting with top officials

The Gujarat government said the fishermen were being taken good care of and even said they could continue fishing activity in the state. Reddy said that the state will support the Gujarat government in every way possible pertaining to improving the facilities being provided to the fishermen. Reddy held a review meeting with top officials from all relevant departments to take stock of the state's measures in the fight against COVID-19, to assess the preparedness at large and to initiate improvisations as and when the situation demands.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed it topped the country in conducting the most number of Coronavirus tests per million population, clocking 830. In all, 41,512 people were tested across the state so far, the Medical and Health Department said in a release. Of the total tests, 40,699 have turned negative so far, it said.

Out the total 814 Coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh, 120 have already recovered/discharged and 669 are currently receiving treatment for the deadly virus. So far, 24 people have died in the state because of COVID-19.

The countrywide COVID-19 death toll rose to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471 on Wednesday, an increase of 49 fatalities and 1,486 cases since Tuesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 15,859, while 3,959 people have been cured and discharged, the ministry said, adding that one patient has migrated.

Thus, over 19% of the cases have recovered so far, a health ministry official said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals who were tested positive in India.

