Andhra Pradesh CM Hints At Extended Lockdown In Orange, Red Zones Post May 3

Soon after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indicated that the Coronavirus lockdown in-place shall continue in the Red and Orange zones of the state even after May 3. The Chief Minister, however, added that normalcy will return to green zones of the state. Places with four or more coronavirus cases are designated as red zones, and less than four orange zones. So far, the state has reported 1,177 positive cases while 235 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease. The state has also witnessed 31 deaths due to COVID-19.

559 mandals green zone in AP

In a televised address to Andhra Pradesh residents after his meeting with the PM Modi, CM Reddy informed that 559 of the 676 mandals in the state were green zones and highlighted that normalcy would return in these zones. He also advised people in these zones to continue maintaining social distance, wear masks and also build their immunity.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also boasted of the state's success in battling COVID-19 crisis. He highlighted that the state mow has 9 labs and is now conducting 6,500 tests per day, adding that 1,396 tests per million in Andhra Pradesh is the highest testing ratio across states in the country. He also thanked the Muslim community for observing the holy month of Ramadan at their homes instead of in public gatherings.

PM-CMs meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers on Monday via videoconferencing on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of nationwide lockdown on May 3. The meeting lasted two-and-a-half hours. According to the official statement, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister during this period of crisis, and also highlighted the efforts undertaken by them in containing the virus.

