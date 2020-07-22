Jagan's Andhra Pradesh Govt Plans To Reopen Schools From Sept 5; Eyes Education Reform 

Even as Coronavirus cases are on the rise, states are making efforts to get back to normal after months of lockdown. Following the same path, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has decided to restart schools from September 5. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government said that the final decision will be taken based on the situation when the date approaches.

Addressing the media after the review meeting on education taken by Chief Minister Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told reporters that while the government has set September 5 as the date, the final decision will be taken based on the real-time situation. He added that till the time the schools reopen, dry rations, in lieu of mid-day meals, will be supplied to students at their homes. He also said that pre-primary education (LKG and UKG) will be introduced in government schools from the next academic year and coaching will be provided for competitive exams like AP EAMCET, JEE, IIIT, among others in junior government colleges.

A Joint Director post will also be constituted at the district level for improving the standard of education provided in Andhra. "The Chief Minister has ordered to create two state-level director range posts for proper implementation of English Medium in government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) scheme. He has also ordered to set up a government junior college in every Mandal of the state," Suresh told reporters.

COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh

Shooting further up with the addition of nearly 5,000 cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touched 55,773 while the state saw 62 deaths, the highest in a day so far, on Tuesday. The latest bulletin said 1,232 patients also got cured and discharged from hospitals as the cumulative recoveries rose to 22,896. The state now has 32,119 active cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state now stood at 758 with 62 fresh deaths. Of the total 4,944 positives reported in the last 24 hours ended at 9 AM, as many as 1,581 were found through rapid antigen, the bulletin said. The state so far completed 13,86,274 tests.

