EAMCET 2020: TS EAMCET 2020 Postponed Until Further Notice, Application Date Extended

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) recently posted an official notification about the TS EAMCET 2020. The education board has announced that the EAMCET exam date 2020 has now been postponed until further notice. The TS EAMCET 2020 was expected to take place in September 2020.

The EAMCET exam date 2020 was earlier announced to be September 9, 10, 11, and 14. The board has also extended the last date of submission of application with a late fee. The candidates can now apply with the late fee of ₹10,000 till August 31, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about TS EAMCET postponed date.

TS EAMCET postponed date

The TS EAMCET 2020 was earlier postponed on several occasions this year. The TS EAMCET 2020 is conducted in the month of May every year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India, the EAMCET exam date was postponed this year.

The official announcement regarding the TS EAMCET postponed the date on the website read as “TS EAMCET-2020 has been postponed until further orders. New dates of Test will be informed in due course of time.”

The board has also extended the last date to apply with a late fee. The candidates can apply for TS EAMCET 2020 on the official website of The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The official announcement regarding this read as, “Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 10,000/- is extended up to 31-08-2020.” As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2020 admit card will be released a week before the EAMCET exam date 2020. The TS EAMCET postponed date will be announced by the board soon.

About TS EAMCET 2020

The TS EAMCET 2020 is held in two parts. Part one is for the admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. The exam is conducted as per the computer-based test, CBT with no negative marking.

There will be 160 questions which the student will have to answer in 180 minutes. For every right question, the candidate will be awarded one mark. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the TS EAMCET 2020 latest news and updates regarding the TS EAMCET 2020 updated exam dates.