TS EAMCET Results 2020 To Be Declared Today After 3 Pm On Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to declare the EAMCET 2020 exams. The state-level entrance exam was held for the fields of engineering, agriculture, and medicine. The TSCHE board held the TS EAMCET 2020 on September 9, 10, 11, and 14 for Engineering stream and on September 28 and 29, 2020 for Agriculture streams. The results will be declared after 3 pm today according to the TSCHE Chairman. Candidates are requested to visit the official TS EAMCET website at emcet.tsche.ac.in after 3 pm today to check their results.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2020?

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on "TS EAMCET result 2020" link that will be available in the homepage after the results are out.

Enter the TS EAMCET 2020 registration number and DOB to login and check your results.

Download the TS EAMCET 2020 results.

The students who scored a minimum of 25% of marks will be declared as passed in the TS EAMCET 2020 exam. However, the final rank of the students would be assigned depending on their intermediate second-year exam as well as EAMCET 2020 marks. Candidates should also remember that COVID positive students who could not appear for the exams will get a chance to appear for a special TS EAMCET exam. This refers to the students who were found to be COVID positive between 18 august to 14 September (engineering stream students) only.

TS EAMCET results 2020 updates

According to the TSCHE’s official website, the EAMCET 2020 was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. The exam was in a computer-based test (CBT) format. There were 160 questions which the student had to answer in 180 minutes. This year around 1.43 lakh candidates had applied for the exam from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Engineering course examinations commenced on September 9 and was held on the 10th, 11th, and 14th. The exam was conducted in two shifts across 20 test zones in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. TS EAMCET 2020 was conducted for agriculture students on September 28 and 29 in two shifts as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock