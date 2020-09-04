TS EAMCET 2020: Hall Ticket For Engineering Students Released, Here's How To Download

Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) admit card has been released for engineering candidates. Students can visit the official website of TS EAMCET and can download the admit card from there.

Students are advised to download the admit card on or before September 7. The examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and it is scheduled to begin from September 9 onwards.

Here's how candidates can download their hall ticket:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket'

Step 3. You will be directed to a new page which will ask credentials and login

Step 4. Key in the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5. Click on 'Get Hall Ticket' and admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

TS EAMCET 2020

About 1,42,860 students have registered from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for TS EAMCET 2020. Engineering course examinations will start on September 9 and will be held on the 10th, 11th, and 14th.

TS EAMCET 2020 will be conducted in two shifts across 20 test zones in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The admit cards for agriculture and medical examinations will be released on September 21. TS EAMCET 2020 for agriculture and medical students will be held on September 28 and 29, also in two shifts.

