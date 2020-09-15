AP ECET 2020 Answer Key Released Now; See Direct Link To Check ECET 2020 Answers

The answer key for AP ECET 2020 has been released at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their answers with respect to the subjects on the APSCHE website. Candidates can even ask raise objections for specific questions and their answers, the website authorities have uploaded a prescribed format to raise queries for the same. The objections can be mailed to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before September 17th before 5 pm only. The APSCHE has released the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test i.e. AP CET 2020. AP CET was conducted on September 14th this year at various centres throughout India.

ALSO READ| AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Will Be Released Today; See Steps To Download For Sept 17 Exam

Check AP ECET 2020 answer key

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the APSCHE homepage, click on 'Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys' link

You will be redirected to a new page

Select the subject for which you want to check the answers.

Direct link for AP CET 2020 - Click here

Image courtesy: APSCHE website

Image courtesy: APSCHE website

ALSO READ| AP CET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Revised Dates For EAMCET, PGCET And Other Exams

ALSO READ| IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2020 For June 2020 Exam Will Be Released Soon! See Steps To Download

AP exam updates 2020

According to the new dates released by Andhra Pradesh state council for higher education on August 14th, all the AP state examinations across various programs will be held between September 10 and October 5 only. This includes exams like AP ICET (Integrated), AP ECET (Engineering), AP PG ECET (Post graduation engineering), AP LAW CET (Law), etc. ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics.

AP EAMCET 2020 - September 17- 25, 2020 - The AP EAMCET 2020 for Engineering is scheduled for Sept. 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, while the agriculture stream exams are slated for Sept. 23, 24, 25.

AP PGECET 2020 - September 28-30, 2020

AP EdCET 2020 - October 1, 2020 - The Education CET exam will be held on October 1 in the morning and Law CET on the same day in the afternoon.

AP LAWCET 2020 - October 1, 2020

AP PECET 2020 - October 2 to 5 - The Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test or AP PECET 2020 will be conducted from October 2 to 5.

ALSO READ| AP Urges Centre To Clear Rs 9,164 Crore Dues Immediately

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock