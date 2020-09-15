AP ECET 2020 Answer Key Released Now; See Direct Link To Check ECET 2020 Answers

The answer key for AP ECET 2020 has been released at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their answers with respect to the subjects on the APSCHE website. Candidates can even ask raise objections for specific questions and their answers, the website authorities have uploaded a prescribed format to raise queries for the same. The objections can be mailed to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before September 17th before 5 pm only. The APSCHE has released the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test i.e. AP CET 2020. AP CET was conducted on September 14th this year at various centres throughout India.
According to the new dates released by Andhra Pradesh state council for higher education on August 14th, all the AP state examinations across various programs will be held between September 10 and October 5 only. This includes exams like AP ICET (Integrated), AP ECET (Engineering), AP PG ECET (Post graduation engineering), AP LAW CET (Law), etc. ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics.
