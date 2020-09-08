IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2020 For June 2020 Exam Will Be Released Soon! See Steps To Download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the admit card for June 2020 Term End Examination (TTE) soon. According to reports, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of the open university from their official portal at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU had earlier announced that the TEE exams for June 2020 will commence from September 17 and will last until October 16th. The IGNOU TEE exams commencing from Sept. 17th are for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses.

Steps to download IGNOU TEE hall ticket/admit card 2020 (for June TEE)

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Student Support’ link at the homemade of IGNOU official website.

Then Click on the ‘Results’ tab.

From there click on the link that reads 'TEE June 2020 Admit Card'

Add in your credentials and log in by clicking on submit.

Type your enrollment number and select the programme that you belong to.

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card or hall ticket and print it out for future references

Candidates need to bring the hall ticket while they appear for the exams from September 17th.

IGNOU TEE exam 2020

According to IGNOU, the June TEE examinations will be conducted from September 17th onwards. The exam was earlier slated to be conducted in the first week of September. The exam is slated to be conducted in 900 centres across India in 2 sessions. Candidates who have filled the examination form for June TEE will have to appear in two sessions, either morning (10 am to 1 pm) or evening (2 pm to 5 pm). Candidates should note that this exam is only for final year students as TEE refers to Term-end exams. Meanwhile, the exams for first and second-year students are slated to be conducted in December this year.

Candidates can refer the link here to check the fill timetable released by the IGNOU for the June 2020 session exams that are being conducted this September. This timetable was released on Sept. 2nd. Here is the link to the PDF which can be copied and pasted on your browser - http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/DATE%20SHEET%2020_7_20%20(2).pdf

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock