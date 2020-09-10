AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Will Be Released Today; See Steps To Download For Sept 17 Exam

The Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP CET) examinations are slated to be conducted from September 17th. The dates are revised after the increased number of coronavirus cases in the region. The government on August 14 announced the new revised dates for the examinations to be held across various subjects offered in colleges of the state.
On August 14, The Andhra Pradesh state council for higher education published the new dates for examinations such as AP ICET (Integrated), AP ECET (Engineering), AP PG ECET (Post graduation engineering), AP LAW CET (Law), etc. According to the new dates, examinations across various programs will be held between September 10 and October 5. The AP EAMCET exams are conducted for students to enter into the first year of various courses in Engineering, Biotech, B.Tech, B.Sc, B. pharma & other courses in the various university or colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
Recently, the Hall ticket for AP ECET exam was also released. ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics. The admit card and hall ticket for AP ECET has released and the exam is on September 14th. Here is the other Revised schedule of AP CET exams 2020.
The AP EAMCET 2020 for Engineering is scheduled for Sept. 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, while the agriculture stream exams are slated for Sept. 23, 24, 25. State Education Minister, A Suresh said that the Education CET will be held on October 1 in the morning and Law CET on the same day in the afternoon. The Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test or AP PECET 2020 will be conducted from October 2 to 5.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock