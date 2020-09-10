AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Will Be Released Today; See Steps To Download For Sept 17 Exam

The Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP CET) examinations are slated to be conducted from September 17th. The dates are revised after the increased number of coronavirus cases in the region. The government on August 14 announced the new revised dates for the examinations to be held across various subjects offered in colleges of the state.

AP Hall ticket 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh will release the hall ticket for candidates papering in the AP EAMCET 2020 exam today on Sept. 10th.

Candidates can check the admit cards at sche.ap.gov.in website.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that reads AP EAMCET 2020

Enter your credentials and then click on submit.

You would be able to download the admit card. Take a print out of the same for future use.

On August 14, The Andhra Pradesh state council for higher education published the new dates for examinations such as AP ICET (Integrated), AP ECET (Engineering), AP PG ECET (Post graduation engineering), AP LAW CET (Law), etc. According to the new dates, examinations across various programs will be held between September 10 and October 5. The AP EAMCET exams are conducted for students to enter into the first year of various courses in Engineering, Biotech, B.Tech, B.Sc, B. pharma & other courses in the various university or colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP exams updates

Recently, the Hall ticket for AP ECET exam was also released. ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics. The admit card and hall ticket for AP ECET has released and the exam is on September 14th. Here is the other Revised schedule of AP CET exams 2020.

AP ICET 2020 - September 10 and 11, 2020

AP ECET 2020 - September 14, 2020

APEAMCET 2020 - September 17- 25, 2020

APPGECET 2020 - September 28-30, 2020

APEdCET 2020 - October 1, 2020

APLAWCET 2020 - October 1, 2020

APPECET 2020 - October 2 to 5

The AP EAMCET 2020 for Engineering is scheduled for Sept. 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, while the agriculture stream exams are slated for Sept. 23, 24, 25. State Education Minister, A Suresh said that the Education CET will be held on October 1 in the morning and Law CET on the same day in the afternoon. The Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test or AP PECET 2020 will be conducted from October 2 to 5.

