AP CET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Revised Dates For EAMCET, PGCET And Other Exams

The Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP CET) examinations have been postponed by the state government due to an increased number of coronavirus cases in the region. The government on August 14 announced the new revised dates for the examinations to be held across various subjects offered in colleges of the state. The state council for higher education published the new dates for examinations such as AP ICET (Integrated), AP ECET (Engineering), AP PG ECET (Post graduation engineering), AP LAW CET (Law), etc. According to the new dates, examinations across various programs will be held between September 10 and October 5.

Revised schedule

AP ICET 2020 - September 10 and 11, 2020

AP ECET 2020 - September 14, 2020

APEAMCET 2020 - September 17- 25, 2020

APPGECET 2020 - September 28-30, 2020

APEdCET 2020 - October 1, 2020

APLAWCET 2020 - October 1, 2020

APPECET 2020 - October 2 to 5

Postponed due to COVID

According to the schedule, the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) will be held from September 17 to 25, while the Post Graduate Engineering entrance exam will be held from September 28 to 30. State Education Minister A Suresh said that the Education CET will be held on October 1 in the morning and Law CET on the same day in the afternoon. The Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test or AP PECET 2020 will be conducted from October 2 to 5, Suresh said. These examinations were originally scheduled to be conducted in July and August, but have been postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

