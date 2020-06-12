AP Inter Results 2020: 1st & 2nd Year Result Releasing Today On June 12; See Official Link

Quick links:
The AP intermediate state board exams of 2020 were conducted in March 2020. Reportedly, over 3,37,054 across the Andra Pradesh state appeared fro their AP state board inter 1st and 2nd-year exams. The board that conducts the AP intermediate exams is called the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh i.e BIEAP. The results will be announced at 4 pm today. The official website is at www. bie.ap.gov.in. Take a look at the steps that you need to follow on the BIEAP website.
The BIEAP Intermediate results for 1st year and 2nd-year students would be announced in the press conference by the board first at 4 pm IST. Post this, the score would be published online at the official website of bie.ap.gov.in
Grade rules: Students who secure 91-100 marks get A1 grade, 81-90 receive A2 grade, 71-80 get B1 grade, 61-70 get a B2 grade, scoring 51-60 makes for a C1 grade, 41-50 gets you a C2 grade, while 35-40 marks give you a D grade.
Image courtesy: APBIE website
Promo Image courtesy: Canva