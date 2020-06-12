AP Inter Results 2020: 1st & 2nd Year Result Releasing Today On June 12; See Official Link

The AP intermediate state board exams of 2020 were conducted in March 2020. Reportedly, over 3,37,054 across the Andra Pradesh state appeared fro their AP state board inter 1st and 2nd-year exams. The board that conducts the AP intermediate exams is called the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh i.e BIEAP. The results will be announced at 4 pm today. The official website is at www. bie.ap.gov.in. Take a look at the steps that you need to follow on the BIEAP website.

The BIEAP Intermediate results for 1st year and 2nd-year students would be announced in the press conference by the board first at 4 pm IST. Post this, the score would be published online at the official website of bie.ap.gov.in

AP inter results in 2020

The candidates who need to check their results can visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

It is advised to keep your hall ticket handy while checking your results so as to enter your correct roll number when asked on the website.

The results would be released at dot 4 pm on the official APBIE website here.

The results can be accessed at two links - www.bie.ap.gov.in or www.manabadi.co.in or results.cgg.gov.in links.

How to Check AP Inter Results for Class 11 & 12 results

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Open the result link which would be blinking on the homepage of the website. the link would state "AP inter 1st and 2nd year results in 2020"

Fill your exam roll number, date of birth and other details

Submit all the required details

AP 2nd/1st year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed

Download the mark sheet/scorecard for the future.

Note: Mark sheets would be released by the AP Manabadi board at a later date.

Grade rules: Students who secure 91-100 marks get A1 grade, 81-90 receive A2 grade, 71-80 get B1 grade, 61-70 get a B2 grade, scoring 51-60 makes for a C1 grade, 41-50 gets you a C2 grade, while 35-40 marks give you a D grade.

AP SSC exams updates

AP SSC exams could not be conducted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the following lockdown in the country.

The AP education minister, Adimulapu Suresh yesterday announced that the SSC exams for rest of the subjects would be conducted from July 10 to July 15.

Image courtesy: APBIE website

Promo Image courtesy: Canva