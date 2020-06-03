UP Board Class 10 & Class 12 Exam Results To Be Declared On June 27, 2020: UP DyCM Sharma

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj or Uttar Pradesh Board has announced that the UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result will be declared on June 27, 2020. The UP board result will be declared on the official website of the board. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made the announcement regarding the UP board result through video conferencing on June 2, 2020.

UP Board result 2020

According to various reports, the evaluation process of UP board result has been completed and currently, the processing work is being done. The UP board result will be declared on the official website www.upmsp.edu.in and www.upresults.nic.in. The students can check their results on these websites on June 27, 2020. The UP board results were delayed this year by over a month due to the current Coronavirus lockdown in India. The evaluation process of the examinations was done in Green, Orange and then red zones.

The evaluation was done by following all the restrictions and norms of social distancing. The students will be getting their mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of UP board result. Reportedly, the mark sheets will be sent to the regional offices following which to the district heads and then to schools and the students. The mark sheets will have the information of a student both in English and Hindi.

According to the reports, over 30 lakh students are waiting for their UP board 10th result and more than 25 lakh students are waiting for their UP board 12th. Overall, around 56 lakh students are awaiting their UP board result. The reports further added that over 3 crore copies were to be evaluated by teachers for UP result 2020. The examinations were conducted in February this year and they ended in the early weeks of March.

According to a news report, almost 99% of the evaluation was done until May 30, 2020. During the current lockdown, a lot of exams were postponed in the country. This news of UP result 2020 comes as a relief to all the Class 10th and class 12th UP board students who were waiting for their results. The students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj or Uttar Pradesh Board for all the latest updates and news.