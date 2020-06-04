Kashmir University Results: M.A Urdu 4th Semester Batch 2017 Exam Results Out

Quick links:
The Kashmir University results can be checked through the official link of the Kashmir University website at http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/. One can find two links when they open this website. One of the links is for M.A Urdu 4th semester batch 2017 examination of Dec 2019 and the other is Result Notification No. 1Basic B.Sc Nursing 2nd Year(Batch 2016) of November 2019. Read on to know what all information is available on the egov.uok website with respect to results and evaluation done after June 1st.
Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir
Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir
Today, the college principals of all government degree colleges affiliated with Kashmir University gathered to discuss the issues related to UG exams. The meeting was held to chalk out the appropriate course of action for the Undergraduate exams of Kashmir university colleges which could not take place yet due to the lockdown in the country. An official notification would then be released post the meeting.
Promo Image courtesy: Eduresultportal Twitter