Kashmir University Results: M.A Urdu 4th Semester Batch 2017 Exam Results Out

The Kashmir University results can be checked through the official link of the Kashmir University website at http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/. One can find two links when they open this website. One of the links is for M.A Urdu 4th semester batch 2017 examination of Dec 2019 and the other is Result Notification No. 1Basic B.Sc Nursing 2nd Year(Batch 2016) of November 2019. Read on to know what all information is available on the egov.uok website with respect to results and evaluation done after June 1st.

Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir

Kashmir University results: M.A Urdu 4th semester batch 2017

Here are the instructions one can use to login into the Kashmir University results website.

When you click on the link http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/, select the exam for which you want to see your evaluation marks.

A new tab will open asking for your Roll Number, Registration Number, name etc.

Add the details and click on Search

If the roll number is correct, you will see the subjects and the theory marks details, academic details, your roll no., registration number etc.

Do the same for the Result Notification No. 1 Basic B.Sc Nursing 2nd Year(Batch 2016) of November 2019, to check for B.Sc Nursing 2nd Year results.

Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir

Important Points while checking the M.A Urdu 4th semester batch 2017 marks

Marks get uploaded only when your paper is done being evaluated.

If you see the abbreviation UFM written then it stands for Unfair Means. The final result of such candidates will be subject to the decisions of the committee responsible for such cases.

If you see the word "STRAY" written on your login page, it means "Appeared for Examination in the non-allocated centre".

The word NA in the marks column indicates that the candidate is absent or the evaluation of that particular subject is not complete yet.

If the same section is evaluated and marked as Absent, then it means that the candidate didn't appear for the exam.

Kashmir University results and exams updates

Today, the college principals of all government degree colleges affiliated with Kashmir University gathered to discuss the issues related to UG exams. The meeting was held to chalk out the appropriate course of action for the Undergraduate exams of Kashmir university colleges which could not take place yet due to the lockdown in the country. An official notification would then be released post the meeting.

Promo Image courtesy: Eduresultportal Twitter