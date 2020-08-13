AP SSC Results 2020 Declared: All Students Promoted Without Taking The Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced their AP SSC results 2020. The Manabadi 10th results 2020 were declared on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Those students who had registered for the Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations can now check their BSEAP SSSC result 2020 online. Over six lakh students had been eagerly awaiting their AP SSC results 2020. This year all the students who had registered in Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations have been promoted without appearing for the examinations. The Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations were cancelled because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and the state. The students were evaluated on the basis of their marks in previous semester examinations and internal assessments.
The students can check their AP SSC results 2020 by entering their roll number. Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh had taken the decision in June this year to cancel all the papers of Andhra Pradesh class 10 exams because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the country. AP SSC examinations were initially scheduled to be held in March this year. The exams were later postponed as the lockdown was imposed in India later that month. The exams were then scheduled to be held from July 10 before getting cancelled. The candidates can check their result on bse.ap.gov.in but it is possible that the site may take longer than usual to load because of the heavy traffic. In such a case, students can log on to manabadi.co.in. to check their Manabadi 10th results 2020. Here is how to check AP SSC results online.
