AP SSC Results 2020 Declared: All Students Promoted Without Taking The Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced their AP SSC results 2020. The Manabadi 10th results 2020 were declared on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Those students who had registered for the Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations can now check their BSEAP SSSC result 2020 online. Over six lakh students had been eagerly awaiting their AP SSC results 2020. This year all the students who had registered in Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations have been promoted without appearing for the examinations. The Andhra Pradesh’s class 10 examinations were cancelled because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and the state. The students were evaluated on the basis of their marks in previous semester examinations and internal assessments.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: 17-year-old Footpath Resident Scores 40% In Class 10th

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Results Announced, Over 95% Students Pass

AP SSC results 2020

The students can check their AP SSC results 2020 by entering their roll number. Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh had taken the decision in June this year to cancel all the papers of Andhra Pradesh class 10 exams because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the country. AP SSC examinations were initially scheduled to be held in March this year. The exams were later postponed as the lockdown was imposed in India later that month. The exams were then scheduled to be held from July 10 before getting cancelled. The candidates can check their result on bse.ap.gov.in but it is possible that the site may take longer than usual to load because of the heavy traffic. In such a case, students can log on to manabadi.co.in. to check their Manabadi 10th results 2020. Here is how to check AP SSC results online.

Also Read | Maharashtra: HSC Results Expected To Be Declared By July 15, SSC Results By End Of Month

How to check AP SSC results 2020

Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on a link that reads as, “SSC Public Examinations March 2020 Student Result & Short Memo Without Photo”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your roll number in the space given as mentioned on the admit card and click on submit after cross-checking it.

Your AP SSC results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Manabadi 10th results 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

See the AP SSC results 2020 directly by clicking HERE

Also Read | Maharashtra Result 2020: Here Are The Latest Updates For HSC And SSC Results

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to Manabadi 10th results 2020.