Maharashtra Result 2020: Here Are The Latest Updates For HSC And SSC Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is planning to announce the Maharashtra SSC result and Maharashtra HSC result soon. However, the results will not be declared today on June 10, 2020.

According to the media reports, Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad has said that the Maharashtra HSC result will not be declared today. Earlier there were speculations that the result will be declared today. The result for Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra Board of education.

According to the reports, the education minister said that the result of Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC will be probably announced in the later part off July 2020. The evaluation process of the mark sheets has been delayed due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in Maharashtra and India. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India because of Coronavirus.

According to a media report, Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra Government and Maharashtra Board of education to declare the Maharashtra SSC result and Maharashtra HSC result for this year by June 10, 2020. The government had agreed to this deadline initially. The state government has now said that they will need more time for the evaluation process of Maharashtra result for the year 2020.

According to reports, more than 1.5 million students are waiting for their Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. The exams were conducted from February 18, to March 20, 2020, in nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. The Maharashtra result date is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE).

How to check the Maharashtra SSC result and Maharashtra HSC result once they are announced?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click on the link of Maharashtra SSC result or Maharashtra HSC result.

A new window will open on the screen. Fill the necessary details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Maharashtra Board admit card and submit

The result will appear on the screen. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know all the latest updates and news about the Maharashtra result 2020.